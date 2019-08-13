Eid in Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, no firing, say cops

Srinagar: The Union Home Ministry on Monday said over 10,000 people peacefully offered prayers in mosques across Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

The Ministry said the residents of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore offered prayers and distributed sweets, without any reports of untoward incidents.

"Prayers being offered on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing sweets and bringing Eid in J-K peaceful, no firing, say copsmiles on everyone's faces," Home Ministry Spokesperson Vasudha Gupta tweeted.

"Eid prayers offered peacefully in all local mosques of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipore, without any untoward incident. Jamia Masjid old town Baramulla witnessed approx 10,000 people offering prayers," she said.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the city and South Kashmir areas to take stock of the security situation as the valley celebrated Eid al-Adha amid strict restrictions that are in place after the decision to revoke provisions of Article 370.