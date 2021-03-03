'Efforts to rehabilitate all riot-hit Muslims back': Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to hand over 66 houses to displaced families in Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow: In a bid to resettle scores of Muslim families displaced after 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) will provide houses to 66 such families on March 9.
In one of the worst communal clashes in the history of Uttar Pradesh, about 50,000 Muslims were displaced during and after riots in August-September 2013. The riots had left 62 dead, including 42 Muslims, and over 100 injured. Hundreds of houses were burnt during the riots.
Though the then Akhilesh Yadav government had tried to rehabilitate them but many Muslims, families, who had left their villages, never returned back. The JUH had made a list of those whose houses were burnt during riots and convinced them to settle back in their home town.
These Muslim families wanted a house back home since their houses were burnt and nothing was left except for lands they owned. The JUH then decided to build houses for them to return back. The JUH has developed a Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Colony in Bagowali village for resettlement of such families.
In 2019, the Jamiat had constructed and handed over 85 houses to displaced families in Bagowali village in Muzaffarnagar. Now they have constructed 66 more houses which will be handed over to displaced families willing to resettle in their home town.
The JUH President Arshad Madani will hand over keys to these 66 Muslim families in a function on March 9 at Bagowali village in Muzffarnagar.
“Our efforts to rehabilitate all riot-hit Muslim families back in Muzffarnagar will continue. Many more houses are being constructed which will be handed over to such families at a later date,” said Maulana Mustafa, Jamiat District President.
