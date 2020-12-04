Vijay Mallya’s asset worth Rs 14 crore seized by French authorities on request of ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized property worth Rs 1.6 million euros (Rs 14 crores) of fugitive Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya in France under the anti-money laundering law in a bank fraud case.
The French authorities have attached the property located at 32 Avenue FOCH.
A large amount was remitted abroad from the bank account of M/s. Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.
Vijay Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.
The Centre had on October 5 told the apex court that Mallya cannot be extradited to India until a separate secret legal process in the UK, which is judicial and confidential in nature, is resolved.
