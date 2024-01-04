ED Refutes AAP Claims Of Possible Arrest Of Kejriwal; BJP Slams AAP Calling Them 'Choron Ki Baraat' (Video)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | File

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summons for the third time in the the ongoing liquor policy scam case, media reports said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday dismissed allegations of AAP leaders of carrying out raids at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy 'scam'. Meanwhile, ED is likely to issue 4th summons to Arvind Kejriwal and is examining his reply.

AAP Claims ED to arrest Kejriwal

This comes after AAP claimed citing unnamed inputs that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to arrest Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday.

BJP calls AAP "Choro ki Baraat"

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack on AAP, the Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachedva dubbed the AAP as "Choro ki Baraat" (procession of thieves) who were making noise and mourning for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is running away from the investigation agency.

Cong suggests Kejriwal must cooperate with ED

Congress leader Udit Raj says, "Kejriwal spoke against corruption...He should appear before the ED to maintain his image. Sonia ji and Rahul ji never violated ED summons."

Kejriwal's reply to ED

Kejriwal, in his reply to the ED, expressed his readiness to cooperate with the investigation but declined to appear on the summoned date, calling the notice "illegal." Kejriwal further questioned the agency for not responding to his earlier replies when the summons was sent to him and he had raised certain queries on the nature of the agency's investigation.