ED opposes PC’s bail plea in HC citing gravity of offences

New Delhi: Enforcement Directo­ra­te (ED) on Saturday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, saying the gravity of offences allegedly committed by him does not entitle him for the relief.

ED, in its affidavit in response to 74-year-old Chidambaram’s bail plea, said the contention of the senior Congress leader that no offence is made out against him is “untenable in law” and his plea is liable to be rejected. The matter is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the agency to respond to the bail plea.

ED said the gravity of offences allegedly committed by Chidambaram for which he was being investigated, the brazenness and impunity with which the high office of the country was misused by him for personal gain does not entitle him from seeking any relief from the court. It would not only be against the ‘zero tolerance policy on corruption’ of court and nation but would set a wrong precedence in all corruption cases.

The agency said the investigation has resulted in gathering of substantial material by it showing a clear case of money laundering with the involvement of Chidamba­ram, son Karti and others.

ED referred to Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA) which says whosoever “directly or indirectly attempts to indulge or knowingly assists or knowingly is a party or is actually involved in any process or activity connected to proceeds of crime including its concealment, possession, acquisition or use and projecting or claiming it as untainted property shall be guilty of offence of money laundering”.

It said Chidambaram cannot claim it is only his son Karti who can be at best be alleged to have committed the offence. “It has come on record the proceeds of crime were generated due to the act of petitioner (PC) in granting permissions illegally for gratification collected by Karti Chidambaram at the petitioner’s behest,” ED said.