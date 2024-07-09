ED Moved Plea To Supreme Court For Arrest Of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren | file image

The Jharkhand High Court's ruling that there was insufficient evidence to prove Soren's guilt under the PMLA was contested by ED, who claimed the ruling was incorrect. Hemant Soren is released from Birsa Munda Central Jail after being granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

ED's Plea

On Monday, July 8, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed an appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the State High Court's decision to grant bail to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case connected to a land scam.

The agency contended that the High Court erred in ruling that there was insufficient evidence to establish Soren's guilt under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High Court's Response

Additionally, the High Court had determined that there was no chance Soren would break the law while he was free on bond.

The ED had earlier argued that Soren was guilty of the money laundering charge that led to his arrest in January, and they were fighting his request for temporary bail before the Supreme Court.

ED's Investigation

It claimed that in order to obstruct the investigation, Soren had resorted to fabricating accusations against officials under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In addition, he had created false trails and used State apparatus against the ED investigation. The ED claimed he would influence witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

Even though Soren said he had nothing to do with the 8.86 acres of land at Shanti Nagar in Ranchi, the ED had argued that he had attempted to tamper with the evidence.

Recent CM of Jharkhand

In the case, Hemant Soren had objected to his own arrest.

“Whatever material was in possession of the ED officer was not enough to arrest me under Article 19 (power to arrest) of the PMLA… The allegation against me at the time of the arrest was forcible or illegal possession of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi. Forcible or illegal possession of land is not a scheduled offence under the PMLA,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal had argued on his behalf in the top court.