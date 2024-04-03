'ED is BJP & BJP is ED', Says AAP leader Atishi Claiming Bansuri Swaraj Represented Probe Agency In Sanjay Singh Case

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP |

New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday claimed that BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj represented the Enforcement Directorate in the case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday and said that there's no difference between the ED and the BJP. The Delhi Minister alleged that this is not the first time the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi and lawyer Bansuri Swaraj appeared in favour of the central probe agency. "By yesterday's SC order, ED got the name of BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi and lawyer Bansuri Swaraj removed citing a mistake; But Bansuri Swaraj has not just appeared once; rather, she has repeatedly appeared in favour of the ED," Atishi posted on X.



She also shared a copy of the petition for special leave to appeal, mentioning Swaraj's name as one of the respondents. Hitting out at the central government, the AAP leader said, "Now BJP leaders argue in court for the so-called 'independent' agency of the central government. Changing an order cannot hide the truth. And everyone knows it. ED is BJP and BJP is ED." Earlier, in an unsparing takedown on Bansuri Swaraj, Atishi said that the BJP leader, who is also a practicing lawyer, represented disgraced cricket administrator and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner, Lalit Modi, who is accused of financial irregularities in the country.



Atishi's allegations

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the AAP leader said, "The BJP replaced (Union Minister) Meenakashi Lekhi (from New Delhi) with someone who is known to have argued in court for anti-nationals. Bansuri Swaraj, who is also a lawyer, fought in court for Lalit Modi, who is absconding and is alleged to have fled the country with crores. She represented Lalit Modi in this case, right from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Who defended Lalit Modi in the High Court and Supreme Court and who did the latter thank in a social media post for fighting his case?"



She claimed further that Bansuri also represented the BJP government in Manipur in a case involving two tribal women, who were purportedly shown as being paraded in the nude in a viral video last year.

"When (ethnic) violence erupted in Manipur and a video went viral showing two girls being paraded naked, she represented the BJP government in the Supreme Court. How will she seek votes from women in the New Delhi constituency? She (Bansuri) should first apologise to the people of the country for her wrongdoings," the Delhi Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the release of AAP MP Sanjay Singh on bail in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.