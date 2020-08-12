ED grills Rajasthan minister

Jaipur

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pra­tap Singh Khachariyawas appea­r­ed at the regional office of the ED on Wednesday after he and his family members received a notice to appear before the agency.

The notices were issued to Khachariyavas, his father Lakshman Singh, brother Karan Singh and business partner Dayal Singh last week. The matter is related to the sale and purchase of a piece of land near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan. The notice alleged the minister’s family wor­k­ed as agents for PACL Company and he was involved in the sale and purchase of lands near the border. The notice is related to laundering of money.

The ED had begun probe in the matter over 4 years ago. The mi­n­i­s­ter said, “This is a misuse of central agencies. Notices have been issued to even CM Gehlot’s brother. These are old issues. What is the urgency to probe the cases that are over 10 years old in this time of Covid. My brother is admitted at the hospital. I have come to face the questioning. I belong to a family that has esta­bli­shed a lot of landmarks in the political history of the state, it is shameful we are being probed.”

Khachariyawas’s father Laksh­man Singh is brother of BJP stal­wart Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.