ED attaches ₹17.48 Crore property of Chhattisgarh CM’s Dy-Secy

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

The Enforcement Directorate has attached property worth approximately ₹17.48 crore belonging to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, an accused in the illegal coal transportation scam on Monday. This move is likely to trigger a new political storm in Chhattisgarh, according to political experts.

The ED has provisionally attached 51 immovable properties which are beneficially owned by Ms Saumya Chaurasia, in the illegal Coal levy extortion scam. In total, ED has attached assets to the tune of ₹ 170Cr, the ED said in an official statement on Monday.

Earlier, CM Bhupesh Baghel had repeatedly alleged that the agency’s actions were politically motivated and that they were intentionally targeting his officers and businessmen including his deputy secretary.

He also alleged that such activities against the ruling parties especially the Congress government suddenly escalate as the elections approach.

Meanwhile, in light of recent developments related to the illegal coal transportation levy-cum-money laundering case, the probability of opening new political fronts became obvious.

On January 28, the ED carried out one more raid in Chhattisgarh and arrested four more accused in the case namely Deepesh Taunk, Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Shiv Shankar Nag, and Rajesh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act linked with the illegal coal levy scam in Chhattisgarh. The PMLA special court, Raipur has granted three days of custody of these four accused to ED custody till January 30, ED tweeted.

