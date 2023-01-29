Mumbai: Auto-driver, seventh arrest in fake ED raid case | File

A 42-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid which ended with the loot of Rs25 lakh and 3 kg gold from VBL bullion trader's office in Zaveri Bazar. A total of seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in the case resembling the story of 'Special 26' film.

According to the information received from the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police, the latest suspect was identified as Kader Ibrahim Shaikh, a Vikhroli resident. After the 'raid', he carried the looted booty from the office and came downstairs, said the cops, adding that another suspect Mohammad Naeem Patel had asked Shaikh to take part in the ED raid.

It's yet to be ascertained if Shaikh had an idea that the raid and those carrying it out were all fake. The rickshaw driver was presented before the court which sent him to police custody till Feb 3.

On Jan 23, a gang of four impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and ‘raided’ the bullion trader. The police managed to track the gang and arrested all the four suspects in less than 24hours of the crime and recovered 2.5kg gold and Rs15 lakh cash from the loot.

