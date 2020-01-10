Economic slowdown? BJP’s income grows by whooping 135 percent to Rs 2410 crore

While the economy is suffering, BJP’s income grew by whooping 135 percent to Rs 2410 crore in 2018-19.
According to reports, out of Rs 2410 crore over Rs 1,450 crore came from electoral bonds, the BJP declared in its annual report. The party has declared total expenditure of Rs 1,005 crore for 2018-19. The ruling party in its annual report has shown that Rs 792.4 crore as expenditure on election and general propaganda in 2018-19.
During financial year 2017-18, the BJP had declared total income of Rs 1,027 crore and expenditure of Rs 758 crore. The report was prepared by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) after analysing the total income and expenditure incurred by the seven national parties as declared in their Income Tax Returns submitted to the EC.
BJP declared receiving an income of Rs 210 crore from Contribution through Electoral Bonds -- a part of Voluntary Contributions. As per the report, the BJP's income decreased by 0.67 per cent from Rs 1,034 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 1,027 crore in 2017-18.
