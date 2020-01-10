Economic slowdown? BJP’s income grows by whooping 135 percent to Rs 2410 crore

While the economy is suffering, BJP’s income grew by whooping 135 percent to Rs 2410 crore in 2018-19.

According to reports, out of Rs 2410 crore over Rs 1,450 crore came from electoral bonds, the BJP declared in its annual report. The party has declared total expenditure of Rs 1,005 crore for 2018-19. The ruling party in its annual report has shown that Rs 792.4 crore as expenditure on election and general propaganda in 2018-19.