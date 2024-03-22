 ECI Transfers 4 DMs of West Bengal Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
TMC: BJP is using the Election Commission as its ‘tool’ especially after the poll debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Election Commission of India | File Pic

Kolkata: After ‘controversial’ DGP Rajiv Kumar and then Vivek Sahay was changed and Sanjay Mukherjee became the new DGP, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday had transferred four District Magistrates of West Bengal including West Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan and Birbhum.

Soon after the transfer, Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that the transfers clearly shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using the Election Commission as its ‘tool’ especially after the poll debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election. Taking potshots at the saffron camp, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya questioned BJP's ‘confidence’ in winning West Bengal.

“There has been a four-fold increase in Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases since 2020 and mostly against the opposition. The outcome of such a probe is also to be questioned. Where did BJP’s confidence go in winning Bengal? Why are they doing such transfers,” questioned Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also questioned why the saffron camp did not announce the candidates’ names in the remaining constituencies in the state. It can be recalled that a couple of days back, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee also criticized BJP for not announcing the remaining candidates list and also claimed that the saffron camp is ‘waiting’ to give tickets to the ‘rejected’ TMC leaders.

