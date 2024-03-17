 West Bengal: Election Campaigns For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Begin; Candidates Hit The Ground Running
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and sitting Balurghat MP and candidate Sukanta Majumdar was seen visiting people at his constituency.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha elections in Bengal |

A day after election dates got announced, candidates from all the parties started campaigning on Sunday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and sitting Balurghat MP and candidate Sukanta Majumdar was seen visiting people at his constituency.

Talking to the media, Majumdar said that when he aspired to become a politician he never saw the MP of his constituency and also that presently people of his constituency get to see him working for the constituency.

Campaigning starts in Bengal

Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of Hooghly constituency Rachana Banerjee was seen offering prayers at a Kali temple before starting her campaign from Singur under Hooghly constituency.

“Singur means protest. Singur got Mamata Banerjee to power. I am hopeful about my victory and I started my campaign from here,” said Rachana. Another TMC actor-turned-politician candidate Sayoni Ghosh of Jadavpur constituency was seen buying vegetables as a part of her campaign.

article-image

“People in large numbers are coming out to see the campaign. Jadavpur will be of TMC. The enthusiasm of people here in my campaign is not for me but is for Mamata Banerjee,” added Sayoni. CPI (M) Jadavpur candidate Srijon Bhattacharya was also seen interacting with the common people at Sonarpur, under Jadavpur constituency.

Sitting MP of Dum Dum constituency and candidate Sougata Roy was seen playing cricket with young boys as a part of his campaign.

