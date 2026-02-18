 EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16

EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16

The Election Commission has announced biennial polls for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states on March 16. The seats, falling vacant in April, include seven in Maharashtra and six in Tamil Nadu. Notifications will be issued on February 26, with polling from 9 am to 4 pm and counting the same day. Several prominent MPs are set to retire.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16 | File Photo

New Delhi: Biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April, will be held on March 16, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra (7 seats), Odisha (4 seats), Telangana (2 seats), Tamil Nadu (6 seats), Chhattisgarh (2 seats), West Bengal (5 seats), Assam (3 seats), Haryana (2 seats), Himachal Pradesh (1 seat) and Bihar (5 seats).

Read Also
LS Speaker Om Birla Hands PM Modi’s Congratulatory Letter To Tarique Rahman, Invites Him To Visit...
article-image

These seats are falling vacant on April two and nine, and notifications for the polls will be issued on February 26.

As per established practice, polling on March 16 will be held between 9 am and 4 pm and votes will be counted from 5 pm the same day.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke Peeche To 'Appear Fuller'
'Was Inappropriate...': Neena Gupta Recalls Subhash Ghai Asked Her To Wear Padded Bra For Choli Ke Peeche To 'Appear Fuller'
SBI Mains Result 2026 Likely Soon: Here’s How To Access Results
SBI Mains Result 2026 Likely Soon: Here’s How To Access Results
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked
'Toxic Is A Savage Action-Thriller Saga That Plunges...': Storyline Of Yash Starrer Leaked

Amongst the prominent MPs retiring are Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Abhishek Singhvi (Congress), Saket Gokhale (TMC), Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A), M Thambidurai (AIADMK) and Tiruchi Siva (DMK). 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 18, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
EC Announces Biennial Polls For 37 Rajya Sabha Seats Across 10 States On March 16
Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In...
Karnataka: Shocking CCTV Video Shows Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Crane Runs Over Him In...
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row
Who Is Neha Singh? Meet The Galgotias University Professor Behind AI Summit Robotic Dog Row
'Cannot Be Clearer Anymore': Renowned Aviation Expert Claims India Struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills...
'Cannot Be Clearer Anymore': Renowned Aviation Expert Claims India Struck Pakistan’s Kirana Hills...