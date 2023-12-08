Earthquakes From 3-3.9 Magnitude Jolt Four Indian States

EARTHQUAKE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | ANI

Earthquakes of magnitude 3-3.9 on the Richter Scale hit as many as four districts of India within a span of 24 hours. The states that were hit by quakes were Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Rajkot district of Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Rajkot district of Gujarat on Friday at 9 am, said the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 23.45 and a longitude of 70.42, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 20 km.

While couple of hours ago an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka."

3.8 magnitude quake hit the North eastern state of Meghalaya

3.8 magnitude quake hit the North eastern state of Meghalaya. As per NCS, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya."

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu. The depth of the quake was 10 km. In a tweet, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 07:39:22 IST, Lat: 12.50 & Long: 79.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu."