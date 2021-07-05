Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Haryana's Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude struck 10-kilometres north of Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday night around 10.36 pm.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7.
Earthquake tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas on Monday night.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.
Several residents of Delhi, Gurugram and the neighbouring areas took to Twitter to report minor tremors.
"I felt it, my bed was shaking. #earthquake & shaking felt in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area," a Twitter user wrote. "That was a proper earthquake in Gurgaon. My very solid bed shook hard. #earthquake," another user commented.
Check out the tweets below: