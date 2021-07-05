Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Haryana's Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude struck 10-kilometres north of Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday night around 10.36 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas on Monday night.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2021, 22:36:54 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 76.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 10km N of Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Centre of Seismology tweeted.