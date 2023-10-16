Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Strikes Pithoragarh In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the richer scale hit Uttarakhand on Monday (October 16) morning, said the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter of the earthquake was 48 km NE (northeast) of Pithoragarh, said the agency.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-10-2023, 09:11:40 IST, Lat: 29.86 & Long: 80.61, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 48km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," said the National Center for Seismology in a post on X.

Further details awaited.

