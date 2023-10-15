 Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaStrong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

The epicenter of the 3.1 Richter Scale magnitude earthquake was located 9 kilometers from Faridabad in Haryana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

Delhi-NCR was shook by an earthquake on Sunday afternoon. Strong tremors were felt in the region.

The earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.1 shook Delhi and its neighboring regions at 4.08 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck Faridabad in Haryana at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated nine kilometers to the east of Faridabad and 30 kilometers to the southeast of Delhi.

Read Also
Afghanistan Hit By 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Days After Deadly Tremors Killed Over 2,000
article-image

This comes a few days following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal, which caused significant tremors in various areas of North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This earthquake was the most powerful in a sequence of successive quakes.

In Afghanistan, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred on Sunday, approximately 34 kilometers away from Herat, the provincial capital. This event took place just over a week following a series of robust earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks that resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and the devastation of entire villages in the country.

Read Also
Twin Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.6 & 6.2 Strike Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR & Across...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV...

Hyderabad Viral Video: Couple Openly Kisses From Moving Car's Roof During Night Drive On PV...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Viral Video: Cobra Hood-Styled Gumboots; Netizens Find It Offensive To Use Design Like 'Naag Devta'...

Delhi: Police Constable, Having 'Family Trouble,' Shoots Himself In Shahdara

Delhi: Police Constable, Having 'Family Trouble,' Shoots Himself In Shahdara

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

Mahua Moitra & Shashi Tharoor's Dinner Pictures Go Viral

Mahua Moitra & Shashi Tharoor's Dinner Pictures Go Viral