Strong Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR; Visuals Surface

Delhi-NCR was shook by an earthquake on Sunday afternoon. Strong tremors were felt in the region.

The earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.1 shook Delhi and its neighboring regions at 4.08 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake struck Faridabad in Haryana at a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was situated nine kilometers to the east of Faridabad and 30 kilometers to the southeast of Delhi.

This comes a few days following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in western Nepal, which caused significant tremors in various areas of North India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This earthquake was the most powerful in a sequence of successive quakes.

In Afghanistan, a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 occurred on Sunday, approximately 34 kilometers away from Herat, the provincial capital. This event took place just over a week following a series of robust earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks that resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and the devastation of entire villages in the country.

