EAM S Jaishankar meets US Congress delegation in Delhi; discusses bilateral cooperation and regional issue, including Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met the US Congress delegation in New Delhi and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and regional issue, including Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

The US delegation in India is led by Senator John Cornyn. "Pleased to meet US Congress Delegation led by Sen @JohnCornyn today in New Delhi. A productive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and regional issues, including Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

This meeting comes at a time when India is holding discussions with its partner countries over the security situation arising out of the Taliban's take over of Afghanistan.

Last month, US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, during her India visit had reaffirmed strong ties with New Delhi. Underscoring the importance of the bilateral partnership, Sherman had said the ties between India and United States is rooted in the shared values of the two countries and both are believers in the free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

Taking to Twitter, the Jaishankar also informed that he chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee for External Affairs. Jaishankar said he undertook useful discussions on the growing salience of the Indo-Pacific and related aspects of our foreign policy. The minister also appreciated the participation of many members and welcomed their inputs and suggestions.

"Chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee for External Affairs. Useful discussions on the growing salience of the Indo-Pacific and related aspects of our foreign policy. Appreciate the participation of many members and welcome their inputs and suggestions," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 07:23 PM IST