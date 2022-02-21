EAM Jaishankar meets French Defence Minister Florence Parly during 3-day visit to France

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today met with Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic Florence Parly in Paris during his ongoing visit to France.

The two discussed contemporary developments and affirmed the commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges.

"Pleasure to meet Defence Minister @florence_parly. As trusted strategic partners, discussed contemporary developments. Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar arrived in Paris for a three-day visit to cement bilateral defence cooperation as well as discuss the security environment in Indo-Pacific.

He reached France on Sunday after concluding his visit to Germany where he attended the Munich Security Conference 2022.

The External Affairs Minister on Sunday met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and held wide-ranging and productive talks including bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation.

"Arrived in Paris. Held wide-ranging and productive talks with FM @JY_LeDrian. Discussions on bilateral cooperation, Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific and JCPOA reflected our deep trust & global partnership," Jaishankar said in tweet.

On Sunday Jaishankar and Jean-Yves Le Drian inked a roadmap to enhance their bilateral exchanges on the blue economy and forge a common vision of ocean governance based on the rule of law and cooperate on sustainable and resilient coastal and waterways infrastructure.

"Both countries aim to contribute to scientific knowledge and ocean conservation and ensure that the ocean remains a global common, a space of freedom and trade, based on the rule of law,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Given French expertise in aquaculture, France and India will work on the commercial development of new farming technologies, joint development in the farming of marine organisms for food, and other products such as pharmaceuticals and jewellery, in a way that does not harm the environment, the Ministry said.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST