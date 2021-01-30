EAM Jaishankar and US Secy of State Antony Blinken reaffirm India-US bilateral ties in first phone call

Blinken underscored India's role as a preeminent US partner in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of working together to expand the regional cooperation, including through the Quad, Price said.

"Both agreed to coordinate closely on global developments and look forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," Price said in a readout of the call, which was the first communication between them after January 20 when Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

"I was delighted to speak today with my good friend @DrSJaishankar to discuss U.S.-India priorities. We reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-India relationship and discussed ways we can better seize new opportunities and combat shared challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the Secretary of State said on Twitter.

After occupying Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Blinken has spoken to his counterparts from over a dozen countries including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Israel and South Africa.