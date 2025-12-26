Dr Manmohan Singh Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Architect Of Economic Liberalisation

By: Sunanda Singh | December 26, 2025
Dr Manmohan Singh was the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, who died on December 26, 2024. On this day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the fourth-longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru.
Dr. Manmohan Singh also served as the Minister of Finance from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996.
He was awarded an honourary Doctor of Civil Law degree in July 2005 by The University of Oxford and, in October 2006, the University of Cambridge followed with the same honour.
Showcasing his challenging and pressured Political career, there are many films that were made based on his life, namely ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and Pradhanmantri.
Manmohan Singh believed in maintaining strong relationships with other countries. He increased aid to Afghanistan to support the development of more schools, health clinics, infrastructure, and defence. India emerged as one of the single largest aid donors to Afghanistan under his leadership.
Introduction of the New Economic Policy: As Prime Minister, Dr. Singh introduced the New Economic Policy, which aimed to promote economic growth, reduce poverty, and increase access to education and healthcare.
Manmohan Singh suffered from critical health issues followed by multiple cardiac bypass surgeries, which led to his inactivity in Politics.
