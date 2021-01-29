Biden govt to remain committed to strong US-India ties: Pentagon

Lalit K Jha

Washington / New Delhi

The Biden administration is going to remain committed to a strong bilateral relationship with India, the Pentagon has said, a day after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke for the first time with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "The Secretary made it very clear that we're going to remain committed to a strong US-India bilateral relationship," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference here on Thursday.

"(They) had a good chat yesterday. They discussed a lot of issues, including our two nations' response to the coronavirus," Kirby said responding to a question on the maiden phone call between Austin and Singh.

Retired general Austin became the first African-American to lead the Pentagon when the Senate confirmed him as US Defence Secretary on January 22.