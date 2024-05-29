Dumka Seat, Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule 

Dumka, Out of 14 constituencies in Jharkhand is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the election, which commenced on April 19th this year. This constituency is a ST reserve constituency and has a literacy rate of 52.27 percent.

It has six assembly segments spanning three districts: Dumka, which includes Shikaripara, Dumka, and Jama constituencies; Jamtara, which includes Nala and Jamtara constituencies; and Deoghar, which includes Sarath assembly constituency.

As per the last 2019 assembly elections the JMM secured Shikaripara, Nala, Dumka, and Jama assembly constituencies whereas the BJP and the Congress secured Sarath and Jamtara assembly constituencies respectively.

Key Contestants

The BJP has seasoned Sita Soren who is the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to contest against the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Nalin Soren, who is part of the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. alliance. JMM has maintained its stronghold since 2004 until in 2019 when the BJP secured its victory in the constituency. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive win, whereas the JMM is aiming to regain its lost stronghold.

From the Previous Polls

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Sunil Soren, with 4,84,923 votes and 47.26 percent of the vote share, defeated the JMM’s Shibu Soren with 47,590 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, Shibu Soren from the JMM, with 3,35,815 votes and 37.96 percent of the vote share, defeated Sunil Soren from the BJP with 39,030 marginal votes.

In 2009, the JMM’s Shibu Soren, again, with 18,812 marginal votes, defeated the BJP’s Sunil Soren, securing 2,08,518 votes and 33.53 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.