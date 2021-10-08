DU Admission 2021: Second cut off tomorrow; click here for full schedule and direct links of college websites to check cut-off scores

Delhi University will release its second cut-off by October 9 for UG courses. The lists would be released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.

DU on October 1st announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various courses.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

Click here for full schedule

Declaration of 1 st Cut-Off by Colleges 1 st October, 2021 (Friday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 1 st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1 st Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 07 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 1 st Cut-Off 5:00pm 08 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 2 nd Cut-Off by Colleges 09 th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 2 nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2 nd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 14 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 2 nd Cut-Off 5:00pm 15 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 3 rd Cut-Off by Colleges 16 th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 3 rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18 th Oct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21 st Oct (Thursday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3 rd Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 22 nd Oct (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 3 rd Cut-Off 5:00pm 23 rd Oct (Saturday)

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25 th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26 th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27 th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28 th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29 th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4 th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30 th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 1 st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2 nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 5 th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4 th Cut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5 th Cutoffs* 8 th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 10:00 am 9 th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10 th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5 th Cut-Off 11:59 pm 11 th Nov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5 th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12 th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13 th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14 th -15 th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive 16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi

Click here for the list of colleges and the websites to check the cut off scores:

Acharya Narendra Dev College http://andcollege.du.ac.in/

Aditi Mahavidyalaya http://aditi.du.ac.in/

Ahilya Bai College of Nursing http://www.abconduadmission.in/ http:/

Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi

Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy

http://www.ajipt.org/

Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.) http://aryabhattacollege.ac.in/

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College http://arsdcollege.ac.in/

Bhagini Nivedita College http://www.bhagininiveditacollege.in/

Bharati College https://www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in/

1Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences http://www.bcas.du.ac.in/

Bhim Rao Ambedkar College http://www.drbrambedkarcollege.ac.in/

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya http://www.cnbchospital.in/

College of Art http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home

College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R) http://www.acn.co.in/

College of Vocational Studies http://www.cvs.edu.in/

Daulat Ram College http://www.dr.du.ac.in/

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College http://dducollegedu.ac.in/

Delhi College of Arts & Commerce http://dcac.du.ac.in/

Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research http://www.dipsar.ac.in/

Deshbandhu College(Morning) http://www.deshbandhucollege.ac.in/

Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI) http://www.durgabaideshmukhcollege.org/

Dyal Singh College http://www.dsc.du.ac.in/

Dyal Singh College (Evening) http://www.dsce.du.ac.in/

Florence Nightingale College of Nursing http://www.collegeofnursinggtbh.in/

Indraprastha College for Women http://www.ipcollege.ac.in/

Institute of Home Economics http://www.ihe-du.com/

Gargi College http://gargi.du.ac.in/

Janki Devi Memorial College http://jdm.du.ac.in/

Jesus & Mary College http://www.jmc.ac.in/

Hans Raj College http://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/

Hindu College http://www.hinducollege.ac.in/

Holy Family College of Nursing http://www.hfcondelhi.edu.in/

Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences http://igipess.du.ac.in/

Kalindi College for Women http://kalindi.du.ac.in/

Kamla Nehru College for Women http://www.knc.edu.in/ Keshav Mahavidyalaya http://keshav.du.ac.in/

Kirori Mal College http://www.kmcollege.ac.in/

Lady Hardinge Medical College http://fmsc.ac.in/lady.htm

Lady Irwin College https://ladyirwin.edu.in/

Lady Shri Ram College for Women https://lsr.edu.in/

Lakshmi Bai College for Women https://lakshmibaicollege.in/

Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital http://nhmc.delhigovt.nic.in/

Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology http://www.nsit.ac.in/

Maharaja Agarsen College http://mac.du.ac.in/

Maharshi Valmiki College of Education http://www.mvce.ac.in/

Maitreyi College for Women http://maitreyi.ac.in/

Mata Sundri College for Women

http://www.ms.du.ac.in/

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences http://www.maids.ac.in/

Maulana Azad Medical College http://www.mamc.ac.in/

Miranda House http://www.mirandahouse.ac.in/

Moti Lal Nehru College http://www.mlncdu.ac.in/

Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening) http://www.mlnce.org/

P.G.D.A.V. College http://pgdavcollege.edu.in/

P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) http://www.pgdaveve.in/

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped http://iphnewdelhi.in/Home.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f

Rajdhani College http://www.rajdhanicollege.ac.in/

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing http://rakcon.com/

Ram Lal Anand College https://rlacollege.edu.in/

Ramanujan College https://ramanujancollege.ac.in/

Ramjas College http://ramjas.du.ac.in/

Satyawati College http://satyawati.du.ac.in/

Satyawati College (Evening) http://satyawatievedu.ac.in/

63School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education) https://sol.du.ac.in/

School of Rehabilitation Sciences http://www.du.ac.in/#

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College http://www.sbsc.in/

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) http://www.sbsec.org/

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women http://www.rajgurucollege.com/

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies http://sscbs.du.ac.in/

Shivaji College http://www.shivajicollege.ac.in/

Shri Ram College of Commerce http://www.srcc.edu/

Shyam Lal College http://www.slc.du.ac.in/

Shyam Lal College (Evening) http://shyamlale.du.ac.in/

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women http://spm.du.ac.in/index.php?lang=en

Sri Aurobindo College http://www.aurobindo.du.ac.in/

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) https://www.aurobindoe.du.ac.in/

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce http://www.sggscc.ac.in/

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College http://sgtbkhalsadu.ac.in/

Sri Venkateswara College http://www.svc.ac.in/

St. Stephen’s College https://www.ststephens.edu/

Swami Shraddhanand College http://ss.du.ac.in/

Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute http://www.vpci.org.in/

Vivekananda College http://vivekanandacollege.edu.in/

Zakir Husain Delhi College http://www.zakirhusaindelhicollege.ac.in/

Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College https://zhdce.ac.in/default.aspx

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 09:24 AM IST