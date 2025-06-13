DSP Taslim Arif's Wife Sits On Bonnet Of Moving Police Car, Films Reel To Celebrate Birthday In Chhattisgarh (VIDEO)

Screengrab | X/@GagandeepNews

Chhattisgarh: A video, reportedly showing the wife of a police officer from Chhattisgarh celebrating her birthday and cutting a cake while sitting on the bonnet of a car with a blue beacon, has gone viral on the internet. The woman is said to be Farheen Khan, wife of Janjgir-Champa district DSP Taslim Arif. The use of a government resource for personal purposes has raised serious questions about administrative discipline and accountability.

In the video, the DSP's wife and several other women can be seen making a reel while standing partially out of the government vehicle, with the DSP's wife sitting on the bonnet. During this, all the doors and the trunk of the car are visibly open. The reel is said to have been shot at Sargana Resort.

In another video, the woman is seen sitting on the bonnet of the car, spraying snow spray on the windscreen and writing "32" on it. A man seated in the driver’s seat then wipes it off with the wipers, after which the woman writes "33" on the windscreen. A cake and a bouquet can also be seen placed on the bonnet.

According to regulations, government vehicles are to be used solely for official purposes. Using a government vehicle with a blue beacon for personal use constitutes a violation of the rules. As of now, there are no reports of any action being taken against the DSP.