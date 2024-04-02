Drunk Foreigner Attempts To Bite People On Chennai's Royapettah Street; Video Goes Viral | X

Chennai: In a video that is doing rounds on social media, a foreign national was seen roaming around on a street creating ruckus and biting people randomly. The foreign national seemed to be under influence of alcohol. In the video it was seen that the drunk man along with another aide created ruckus even as people tried to control the duo. The public finally called police who sprung into action immediately. The drunk foreigner was also seen removing his t-shirt and was running around on the street of Royapettah junction in Chennai.

The video was posted by Pramod Madhav on X (formerly known as twitter)

This happened in Chennai..

A foreign National reportedly in an inebriated state, running around trying to bite commuters.. pic.twitter.com/wT2Y5B0HIy — Pramod Madhav (@PramodMadhav6) April 2, 2024

Even as the police sprung into action, in the video it could be seen that how one of the drunk men who was only wearing shorts was running around on the streets. Further, he targeted a man riding a bike on the busy road in the middle of traffic and tried to bite him.

The bike rider was totally shocked. The police had to physically hold the drunk man and drag him away. The other drunk man was seen standing at one place trying to get hold of himself, while 2-3 police personnel were seen trying hard to control the other drunk man who was trying to bite people.

Identity of the foreign nationals yet to be confirmed

There is no clarity yet on when exactly the incident was reported and what action has been taken by the police in the matter. The identities of the two men seen in the video is yet to be confirmed. Netizens meanwhile sprung into hilarious discussions, criticising the actions of the foreign nationals due to heavy influence of liquor.

What is this zombie behaviour 😳😳 — Kaushik KR (@TheBOSSofMASS) April 2, 2024

While one user called it a 'Zombie Behaviour' while the other joked saying 'may be they couldn't handle spicy Indian food'.

Sambar was spicy I think. — ಪ್ರದೀಪ್ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@pk_rsy) April 2, 2024

Chennai cops had a hard time bringing the situation under control as the two drunk men had gone totally berserk. The by standers too were left in panic seeing the men trying to bite people around.