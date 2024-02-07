MP: Khatik Community Members Protest After Attack on Hotel Owner Over Alleged Denial Of Providing Free Alchohol

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Khatik community members staged a protest at the Police Superintendent's office in Gwalior after a violent attack on a hotel owner for refusing to provide complimentary alcohol and food on Wednesday.

Radheshyam Khatik, the proprietor of a hotel near Transport Nagar Parking Number Two, and his nephew, Ajit Tomar, and Praveen Tomar, faced a violent assault allegedly due to their refusal to offer complimentary drinks and meals.

Frustrated by the initial leniency shown by the authorities, protesters urged swift action against the accused assailants, including Praveen Tomar and Ajit Tomar.

It is noteworthy that on January 25, near Transport Nagar Parking Number Two, Radheshyam Khatik, the owner of a hotel, along with his nephews Ajit Tomar and Praveen Tomar, was subjected to a brutal attack. However, Jitendra Singh Tomar, the Thana in-charge of Bahodapur, registered minor charges against the assailants due to their familial ties. Severely injured Radheshyam Khatik struggled for life and succumbed to his injuries on January 29 after battling for four days in the hospital. Despite this, the police did not register a murder case against the perpetrators. Subsequently, family members had to resort to protest. Following interventions by officials, murder cases were filed against Ajit Tomar, Praveen Tomar, and three others.

There is no one to support his widow and four children. Members of the affected family and other individuals from the community approached the Police Superintendent's office and demanded a departmental inquiry against Thana in-charge Jitendra Singh Tomar. They demanded his removal from the station and immediate arrest of the accused, Praveen Tomar and Ajit Tomar. In the event of non-compliance, family members resorted to a hunger strike, warning of protests by the Khatik community across the state. The Police Superintendent assured that strict action would be taken against the accused within two days.