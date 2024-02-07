MP: Leopard Found Dead In Morena, Suspected Electrocution

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Dead body of a leopard was found on Wednesday tangled in wires under the Nepari Bridge in Morena. Initial observations suggest that the leopard's death may have occurred due to entanglement in the boundary wires. Villagers express concern that the leopard's demise could be due to an electric shock.

Upon receiving information about the leopard's demise, villagers gathered, and the forest department was alerted. A team from the forest department arrived at the scene to investigate and take possession of the situation. The forest department team is currently investigating the matter.

Male Leopard Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Sagar-Jabalpur Road

On Januray 7night, a male leopard tragically lost its life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Sagar-Jabalpur road. The Forest Department responded swiftly to reports from locals.

Reports indicate that the leopard met its demise in a collision with an unknown vehicle along the Sagar-Jabalpur Road, situated under the jurisdiction of the Gadhakota police station in Sagar district. The incident occurred late at night as the leopard attempted to cross the road. The discovery of the leopard's body in the morning prompted immediate notification to the Forest Department by local residents.