 Harda Fire: Jitu Patwari Visits Harda Firecracker Tragedy Site, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHarda Fire: Jitu Patwari Visits Harda Firecracker Tragedy Site, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims

Harda Fire: Jitu Patwari Visits Harda Firecracker Tragedy Site, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims

Patwari, accompanied by local leaders, examined the site and engaged with the media, labeling the incident as a government-sponsored tragedy.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the tragic explosion at a firecracker shop in Harda, where 11 lost their lives and over 200 were injured, Congress State President Jitu Patwari visited the scene  on Wednesday to assess the situation firsthand. Patwari, accompanied by local leaders, examined the site and engaged with the media, labeling the incident as a government-sponsored tragedy.

Read Also
Bhopal: Married Women In Class 12; Mason Teaching Wife To Clear Exams, In-Laws Lend Support For...
article-image

Jitu Patwari, in consultation with MP CM Mohan Yadav, emphasized the urgent need for compensation for the families of the deceased, proposing a one crore rupee payout, and a ten lakh rupee relief fund for each injured individual.

He said, “The relatives of the deceased should be compensated with one crore rupees each and injured should be given ten lakh rupees each."

Following the devastating explosion at a firecracker factory, Jitu Patwari took to social media to address safety concerns with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav. Patwari's post shed light on critical irregularities discovered at the site, including the absence of approved construction plans, unsafe manufacturing practices, and compromised storage conditions.

Read Also
Bhopal: Lokayukta Registers Case Against Former MLA Paras Jain In A Land & MP-LAD Scam Case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Railways Orders Enquiry After Videos Show Passengers Boarding Train From Tracks In Jabalpur

MP: Railways Orders Enquiry After Videos Show Passengers Boarding Train From Tracks In Jabalpur

MP: Leopard Found Dead In Morena, Suspected Electrocution

MP: Leopard Found Dead In Morena, Suspected Electrocution

Harda Fire: Jitu Patwari Visits Harda Firecracker Tragedy Site, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation For...

Harda Fire: Jitu Patwari Visits Harda Firecracker Tragedy Site, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation For...

MP Weather Update: Cold Weather Returns To State With Western Disturbances

MP Weather Update: Cold Weather Returns To State With Western Disturbances

Bhopal Authorities Take Action After Harda Firecracker Blast; Plans To Relocate Halalpur Market

Bhopal Authorities Take Action After Harda Firecracker Blast; Plans To Relocate Halalpur Market