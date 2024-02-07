Harda Fire: Jitu Patwari Visits Harda Firecracker Tragedy Site, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation For Victims

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the tragic explosion at a firecracker shop in Harda, where 11 lost their lives and over 200 were injured, Congress State President Jitu Patwari visited the scene on Wednesday to assess the situation firsthand. Patwari, accompanied by local leaders, examined the site and engaged with the media, labeling the incident as a government-sponsored tragedy.

Jitu Patwari, in consultation with MP CM Mohan Yadav, emphasized the urgent need for compensation for the families of the deceased, proposing a one crore rupee payout, and a ten lakh rupee relief fund for each injured individual.

He said, “The relatives of the deceased should be compensated with one crore rupees each and injured should be given ten lakh rupees each."

Following the devastating explosion at a firecracker factory, Jitu Patwari took to social media to address safety concerns with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav. Patwari's post shed light on critical irregularities discovered at the site, including the absence of approved construction plans, unsafe manufacturing practices, and compromised storage conditions.