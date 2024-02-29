Drug Trafficking Racket Busted: DRI Officers Nab 1 Nigerian National Who Was Operating Network from Goa

Representative Image

In a major success in knocking down the drug syndicates operating in the country, DRI officers nabbed one Nigerian national who was operating a drug trafficking cartel from Goa, India. DRI, MZU had earlier seized 4.106 kgs of Cocaine in January 2024 from Mumbai International Airport and arrested one lady of Thai nationality, while she was attempting to smuggle drugs into India for the said smuggling syndicate.

During further in-depth analysis and detailed financial and travel investigation, the Nigerian national, located in Goa, was identified as a key-player of this syndicate who was operating and managing affairs of this international syndicate from Goa. After, continuous surveillance for a month, DRI was able to find his whereabouts – which was in a very secluded area around Anjuna, North Goa.

Joint operation by Mumbai & Goa teams

Thereafter, the DRI team comprising of officers from Mumbai and Goa carried out an operation to apprehend the said Nigerian. During the operation, the accused got suspicious and he sprinted into the dense forest nearby trying to flee. Unfamiliar with the forest trails, DRI officers divided themselves into separate teams and began to chase him down by following him. One team of DRI officers, following all the cues, continued the chase after him, while one team systematically blocked the possible exit points. Finally, in a dramatic chase that lasted for around 20 minutes, the person was apprehended.

In further follow-up during search of his rented residential premises , he was found to be in possession of 39 gms of Cocaine, laboratory equipment and unaccounted cash worth INR 5,79,700. He explained that earlier that day, he was using the said laboratory equipment to adulterate the Cocaine by mixing it with baking powder etc. and that the cash was sale proceeds of the drugs he had earlier sold.

Accused confessed to role in drug trafficking

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his role in drug trafficking activities in India. He admitted being a supplier of narcotic substances to the local drug peddlers and their clients. It was also found that he had been arrested twice before in NDPS cases. It was also found that he was staying in India without any legal document/permit.

Subsequently, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced before the court and is presently under judicial custody. This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of drugs.