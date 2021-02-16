Drones, cameras to monitor Chinese troops pullback at Pangong Lake

Sumit Kumar Singh

New Delhi

Indian Army teams armed with drones and cameras are monitoring evacuation and dismantlement of military infrastructure by Chinese troops at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. Further, the disengagement process at both northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake is expected to be complete by February 20.

The Indian Army team along with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) team will physically verify and re-verify disengagement at Pangong Lake. “It will be a joint inspection team, both from Indian Army and Chinese PLA," said a senior government officer.

The officer stated Indian Army teams will use drones and high-resolution cameras to check and record dismantlement of military infrastructure, especially created along Pangong Lake by Chinese troops.

China has created a military garrison at Finger 7 where 13 jetties were stationed, long-range guns were positioned, bunkers were constructed and permanent structures built to accommodate thousands of People’s Liberation Army troops.

"We will verify physically whether each and everything is dismantled and removed from the position. We will go up to Finger 8 to check if disengagement is happening as per the agreed terms," the officer explained.

The agreement states Chinese troops will move back to Finger 8 and Indian troops will pull back to the Dhan Singh Thapa post between Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of Pangong Lake.

Further, there would be a temporary moratorium on military activities, including patrol to the traditional areas.