Dramatic Video Shows Daring Locals Rescuing Child Being Swept Away By Stong Currents Of Kashmir’s Jhelum River

In a video that is currently going viral on social media, local residents can be seen saving a boy from drowning in the fast-moving Jhelum River in Kashmir.

As per reports, two local men identified as Zahoor Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad jumped into the river to save the minor boy who was struggling to stay afloat in the water. This incident is said to have happened on Sunday.

In the purported video of the incident, a man can be seen jumping into the water without hesitation and swimming as fast as he can to reach the boy floating in the water. Moments later, after pulling the boy out of the water, another man can be seen performing CPR in an effort to bring the boy back to life.

Heroic locals save a 7-year-old boy who slipped into the Jhelum River at Safakadal #Srinagar



Their quick action & bravery brought the boy back to life...big salute!#Kashmir pic.twitter.com/H0PgBr74Uy — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) May 27, 2024

As per reports, locals took the boy to a nearby hospital where, currently, his condition is said to be stable.

As per rescuers, the boy appeared to have been attempting to cool off in the river when he was swept away by the strong current.

The heroic actions of Zahoor Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad quickly spread on social media, where they were widely praised.

Duo briefly halt Shri Shakti Express train in Jammu

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two individuals, including a woman, briefly stopped the Shri Shakti Express train on Monday by staging a protest at a railway station.

The protest was sparked by frustration over cancellation of trains and a lack of timely information about the train schedule.

A young man and his female relative sat on the tracks as the Shri Shakti Express was arriving at the Jammu railway station from New Delhi on Monday, officials said.

The train was stopped briefly at the entry to the station on track number one. The police detained the duo shortly after and the train resumed its journey following a brief halt, they said.