 Dramatic VIDEO: Scooter Gets Sandwiched Between Two Cars In Kerala's Kannur, Rider Escapes Miraculously
A rider had a narrow escape after a car hit his scooter from behind in Kerala’s Kannur. The accident took place as the car, Infront of the scooter slowed due to a damaged road ahead.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
Scooter Gets Sandwiched Between Two Cars In Kerala's Kannur, Rider Escapes Miraculously (Screengrab) | X/@PttvNewsX

Kannur: A rider had a narrow escape after a car hit his scooter from behind in Kerala’s Kannur. The incident was caught on CCTV, and the video also surfaced online. The accident took place as the car, Infront of the scooter slowed due to a damaged road ahead.

The video shows, the rider also slowed down his scooter. However, another car came from behind and rammed into the two-wheeler. The scooter got sandwiched between the two cars. The rider immediately got up and went to the side of the road.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, it could be seen that the grey-coloured car, which was behind the scooter, initially slowed down, but suddenly the driver accelerated the vehicle. It then hit the scooty. After the incident, the traffic was disrupted on the road. The two-wheeler was badly damaged in the accident.

Collision Between Bike And Scooty Near Chennai's Ennore Beach Area:

Earlier on Monday, a video of a disturbing incident surfaced from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai district, where a scooter and a bike collided with each other. The collision took place near Ennore Beach. The incident was caught on CCTV installed in the area.

In the video shared by several local media houses, it could be seen that a scooter suddenly tried to take a U-turn, without noticing that the bike was coming from behind at a high speed. Due to the impact of the collision, after colliding with the scooter the bike was flung into the air, while the rider got dragged on the road for a few metres due to the speed of the vehicle.

