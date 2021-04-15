Double mutant strain of COVID-19 present in 10 states: Report

The Union Health Ministry has said that strains of the Covid virus in India with "double mutations" have been found in patients in 10 states and this could be responsible for rising infections and a faster spread in these states.

As per a NDTV report, besides Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are among the states where double mutant strains were found, sources said, adding that these mutants are playing a role in the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

However, it cannot be said that double mutants are 100 per cent responsible for the rise in cases, sources in the ministry said.

A double mutation occurs when two mutated strains of a virus come together to form a third strain. The one reported in India is the result of the E484Q and L452R strains combining while L452R strain is found in California in the United States and the E484Q strain is indigenous.