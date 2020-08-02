'Dosti bani rahe': Check out the best jokes and memes on Friendship Day 2020

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, most of us have tried to keep in touch via video calls or group chats and messages. Twitter is also celebrating the festival of friendship with fervour.

Several users posted memes on their friends sending friendship day wises, few others posted quotes on the bond of friendship. Meanwhile, foreign embassies also wished each other on Twitter. Check out the reactions here: