'Don't know if he will survive': Mamata on MLA who tested COVID-19 positive

Speaking about COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Mamata said that cases were rising at least in part due to the influx of migrant workers. While the positive rate was 2.7% at the end of May, it had now risen to 3.4%.

"We are still safe," Mamata assured, adding that the state had ramped up testing and was not testing more than 9000 people per day.

"House to house surveillance has been done for 16 crore people in Bengal. We have 2.5 crore households -- so imagine how many times each house was visited. 10,105 beds are there for COVID-19. Of these, 800 beds are still available. 8,000 doctors and 407 technicians are working," Mamata said. There are 77 COVID-19 hospitals in the state and 9,000 nurses are working, she added.

As of 16th June, the number of active positive cases was 5,386. Of the total 11909 cases recorded in the state till date, 6028 people have been discharged.

(With inputs from Prema Rajaram)