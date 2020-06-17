Con-call with PM Modi: Uddhav Thackeray opposes further lockdown, bats for unlocking instead

Mumbai: Notwithstanding the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday clearly opposed further lockdown but made a strong pitch for further unlocking of the economy in a calibrated manner by providing more relaxations. Thackeray at the video conference chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spelt out the government's 'Mission Begin Again' strategy which lays emphasis on "chase the virus, conduct more tests, increase bed capacity and ramp up detection and surveillance to contain the pandemic".

On the other hand, Thackeray said the government is providing a helping hand to the industries to achieve their 100% potential focusing on the creation of jobs especially by promoting sons of the soil to join the industries, encourage domestic and foreign direct investments and increase budgetary allocation on health and education. He informed that so far 60,000 industrial units have reopened with 15 lakh workers reporting on duties. Besides, 5.14 lakh workers are currently employed under the employment guarantee scheme.

Thackeray, however, urged Modi to allow the application of various treatment methods including Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients. Further, he called upon the PM Modi to direct the nationalised banks to provide loans on a priority basis to farmers. He also requested for a three months extension from July for the Garib Kalyan Yojana.

He informed that there was enough availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks but urged PM Modi to make available ventilators for hospitals in the rural areas. The government has developed 3 lakh bed capacity and set up field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Thackeray referred to the signing of 12 MoUs with investment intentions of Rs 16,000 crore in the state. Companies from the US, China, South Korea, Singapore have come forward to invest in the state which will generate 14,000 jobs.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government has no plans to hold examinations during the present coronavirus crisis. Students can be considered as having passed on the basis of semester examinations held in colleges. However, the students, who are not happy with the government's decision to cancel final year exams, can be given an opportunity to appear for the exam. However, Thackeray called upon the Centre to take a unified decision at the national level on the examination of vocational and non-vocational courses conducted through various Central Educational Institutions so that all students get equal justice.