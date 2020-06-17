Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Atishi also tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Atishi said she is doing okay and is under home isolation after getting her test results.

"Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I'm doing OK. Am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oximeter to monitor oxygen levels," she tweeted, posting photos of oximeter, fruits and medicines.