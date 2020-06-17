Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. He had tested negative for the same on Tuesday.
Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on June 15.
"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain had earlier tweeted.
Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Atishi also tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house on Wednesday.
In a tweet, Atishi said she is doing okay and is under home isolation after getting her test results.
"Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I'm doing OK. Am in home isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oximeter to monitor oxygen levels," she tweeted, posting photos of oximeter, fruits and medicines.
On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested negative for novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat.
On Tuesday, the COVID-19 death in the national capital surged to 1,837 while 1,859 fresh cases took the tally in the city to over the 44,000-mark.
