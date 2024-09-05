 Don't Buy Fish Produced By 'Miya Muslims', Says Assam CM Himanta Sarma
Don't Buy Fish Produced By 'Miya Muslims', Says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been receiving flak over scrapping of Jumma break in Assam assembly. His fresh comment is likely to start a new controversy and draw reactions from the Opposition.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | FPJ

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is in news again for another statement which can kick-off a new controversy. The CM has made an appeal asking people to avoid buying fish produced by 'Miya Muslim' fish producers, multiple news reports including one by news agency Asia News International (ANI) have said. While making the appeal, Sarma has claimed that these fish producers make excessive use of urea which causes kidney diseases.

"Miya Muslims use urea fertilizer to produce fish... we should avoid that. Assamese need to produce fish in Upper Assam...," said Sarma as quoted by The Week.

Fish is an integral part of diet in Assam. Nagaon, Morigaon and Cachar are major fish producing hubs. The fishery business in the state has a sizeable participation from Muslim businessmen.

In a video published by India Today, Sarma can be heard saying use of urea has led to 'unprecedented' increase in kidney ailments in the state. He reportedly has advocated use of organic methods in fish farming.

article-image

Sarma was in news recently and even faced criticism as Assam Legislative Assembly cancelled the two-hour Jumma (prayer) break on Fridays. The amended rule now says that assembly proceedings will commence at 9:30 am including on Fridays.

The decision sparked angry reactions from the Opposition parties even from other states. Sarma was accused of vying for cheap publicity. But he defended his stance by saying that the rule was amended to do away with the Jumma break in the assembly, a colonial practice.

