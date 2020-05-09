Donations to Ram Janambhoomi temple trust to be exempted from income tax

The government on Friday has put the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi temple trust under Section 80G of the Income Tax (IT) Act.

According to reports, donors contributing to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will now be granted tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act from the financial year 2020-21.

In a notification on Friday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) allowed tax exemption to donations under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, on the grounds that the structure would be a “place of historic importance and a place of public worship”. The CBDT notified that the taxes will be exempted under clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 80G of the Income-Tax Act and granted deduction to the extent of 50% to those who make donations to the Trust.