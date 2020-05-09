Donations to Ram Janambhoomi temple trust to be exempted from income tax

The government on Friday has put the Ayodhya Ram Janambhoomi temple trust under Section 80G of the Income Tax (IT) Act.
According to reports, donors contributing to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will now be granted tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act from the financial year 2020-21.
In a notification on Friday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) allowed tax exemption to donations under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, on the grounds that the structure would be a “place of historic importance and a place of public worship”. The CBDT notified that the taxes will be exempted under clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 80G of the Income-Tax Act and granted deduction to the extent of 50% to those who make donations to the Trust.
The Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been created for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 15-member trust was constituted after the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
On the other, work on clearing up the site of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya has also started amid lockdown. The metal barricades erected around the makeshift temple and the CRPF camp at the site were removed on Thursday and levelling of the site has begun.
A local team of PWD officials are working in coordination with engineers of Larsen & Toubro that will be supervising the temple construction. The company will be working on a no-profit, no-loss basis on the temple construction.
