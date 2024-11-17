'Doesn't Matter Whether You Live Or Die': Bengaluru Carpenter Kills 14-Yr-Old Son Over Mobile Addiction & Disinterest In Studies; Arrested

Representative Image |

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man, Ravi Kumar, was arrested for brutally killing his 14-year-old son, Tejas. The incident reportedly occurred after an argument over the boy's mobile phone addiction and lack of interest in studies. The horrifying crime unfolded in the Kumaraswamy Layout area.

Police were alerted to a suspicious death when they found Tejas's family preparing for his last rites, with his bier already ready. The boy's body bore severe head injuries and multiple wounds, indicating brutal assault. A post-mortem confirmed internal injuries consistent with the violent beating.

Minor Argument Led To Fatal Assault

Ravi Kumar, a carpenter, was reportedly frustrated with Tejas, a Class 9 student, over his academic performance and excessive use of his mobile phone. The tragic events escalated after a minor argument about repairing the boy’s phone. Enraged, Kumar attacked his son with a cricket bat and later smashed his head against a wall, reportedly yelling, "It doesn't matter to me whether you live or die."

Tejas fell to the ground in pain, his condition deteriorating over six hours. Despite his worsening state, he was taken to the hospital only after he stopped breathing, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to an NDTV report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B revealed that the family frequently argued with Tejas over his studies and social habits. His parents claimed he was associating with bad company, which fueled tensions. These disagreements culminated in the fatal assault.

Accused Father Tried To Cover Up Crime

After the murder, Kumar attempted to cover up the crime. He cleaned bloodstains from the body, hid the bat used in the attack and began funeral preparations to make the death appear natural.

Police intervened, securing the body for investigation and uncovering the attempted evidence tampering. Tejas is survived by his parents and two younger siblings. His father has been arrested and local police are investigating the case further.