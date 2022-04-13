DoctCo centres will help save Rs 5 crore per month for patients suffering from serious disease

With an aim to make healthcare accessible to patients suffering from chronic diseases in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, health tech startup DoctCo has launched its centre in Agra, Aligarh and Kasganj. The Phygital centres provide access within a 15-minute distance to super-specialists, is equipped with a doctor and leverage AI and IoMT devices to offer an omnipresent consultation between medical specialists from tier 1 cities and patients in small towns. These consultations mimic in-person consultations providing an end-to-end experience to the patients.

In India, approximately 30 crore people suffer from chronic diseases, with the majority living in inaccessible areas having to travel 200-700 kms to avail better healthcare services. The high cost of healthcare and out-of-pocket expenditure creates reluctance amongst patients in opting for proper diagnosis. The centres from DoctCo will not only save 35% in treatment cost but also will help them in avoiding 30% of preventable surgeries.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nimith Agrawal, Founder, DoctCo, said, “In smaller cities and rural India, nearly 70% patients do not get proper medication and healthcare facilities when it comes to super-speciality due to the unavailability of doctors and hospitals. At DoctCo, our aim is to bridge the gap and make healthcare more inclusive and accessible to remote areas using disruptive technology. Our centres provide end-to-end experience to the patients from OPD to surgical procedures and then follow-ups. We have a nominal fee of INR 299 for OPD consultation enabling patients to save a minimum of INR 6000 on travel, accommodation and diagnostic costs which are usually incurred in metro cities. We hope to bring revolution in the healthcare sector and provide cost-effective services to the people of India.”

The company has also opened centres in Agra (237, Daya complex, bypass road near by Abu Lala ki Dargah, in front of Shree Talkies, near Nehru pet Clinic Agra), in Aligarh (1st Floor, I.G Plaza, Quarsi Chauraha, near sunrise hospital, Aligarh) and in Kasganj (Bharat Medical Store, Gandhi Murti, Nadrai Gaye, Kasganj). The centres can cater to 4000+ villages and can provide consultation to 200 patients daily. DoctCo also have ‘Swastha Ghar Tak’ fleet running across UP which is now equipped to conduct more than 231,000 screenings and tests and treat more than 50,000 people. ‘Swastha Ghar Tak’ is designed to bring quality, trustworthy, immediate, and convenient medical treatment to these rural areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:04 PM IST