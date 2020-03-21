Do not travel to other cities unless absolutely necessary: PM Modi urges India amid coronavirus outbreak

PM Modi's tweet comes in the wake of increasing number of csases and people who have been directed to quarantine and isolate themselves running away.

Earlier, Ministry of Railways also said that avoid travel since there are chances that one can get infected if a co-passenger is tested positive.

It tweeted, "Railways has found some cases of Coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky. Avoid train travel as you may also get infected if your co-passenger has Coronavirus. Postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe. #NoRailTravel"