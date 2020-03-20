Coronavirus Update in India: No trains to run on Sunday, March 22 during Janta Curfew

In an address to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced to observe self-imposed curfew on Sunday.

"On Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, no one will leave their houses and observe Janata curfew," said Modi. Modi added that at 5 pm on Sunday, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them.

PM Modi's initiative is to make people understand the importance of self-isolation amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed 10,495 and infected 255,796 globally.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 223 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.