Do not let language become a barrier: CJI appeals to Madras HC judges

CJI DY Chandrachud | PTI

Chennai: Amidst a demand for making Tamil the official language of the Madras High Court, Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud on Saturday made a fervent plea not to let language become a barrier in judicial practice.

The Supreme Court Chief Justice, who participated in an official function with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, appealed to judges of the court not to let language become a barrier. He pointed out that the Supreme Court was translating judgments in regional languages and the same must be followed at the Madras High Court by translating judgments to Tamil.

Referring to the demand for making Tamil the official court language in Madras High Court - a consistent demand of successive State Governments - he pointed out it would require a constitutional amendment having due regard to the provisions of Article 348 of the Constitution.

“I am cognisant of the language barrier and the ensuing impact of this barrier on opportunities for young graduates. English is not our first language. We think and formulate our thoughts in our mother tongues," Justice Chandrachud said. He urged young lawyers who are facing some difficulty with communication in English not to be demotivated. “I request the judges of the Madras High Court to be encouraging towards the young juniors and not let language become a barrier,” he said.

It is the Supreme Court that represents the nation, the CJI said, adding that “We are making conscious efforts to ensure that different high courts and different regions of the nation find representation in the Supreme Court.”

The Chief Justice felt there is a need to enhance entry-level pay of junior lawyers. It is also important to break stereotypes related to work culture and have a strong relationship between the bar and the bench, he said. "We are both stakeholders of the justice system and there has to be a sense of trust in functioning and coordination," he said.