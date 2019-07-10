DJ Aqeel skips ED questioning in Sterling Biotech case

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Popular disc jockey DJ Aqeel, the son-in-law of actor-director Sanjay Khan, on Monday skipped an Enforcement Directorate's summons in the Rs 8,100 crore Sterling Biotech loan fraud case. </p><p>A senior ED official told IANS: "Aqeel has not appeared before the agency today. He is not complying with the agency's order." Aqeel, who is married to Farah Ali Khan, the eldest daughter of Bollywood actor and director Sanjay Khan, did not appear before the agency last week. </p><p>The ED issued him fresh summons in the money laundering case. The ED official said the agency had also summoned Bollywood actor Dino Morea later this week. Morea also ignored the agency's summon last week. </p>