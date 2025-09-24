Diwali Bonanza! Union Cabinet Likely To Approve Productivity-Linked Bonus For Railway Employees Ahead Of Festive Season: Report

File Pic (Representative Image) |

New Delhi: Ahead of the Diwali, railway employees are expected to receive a productivity-linked bonus as the Centre is likely to approve the proposal in this regard in the Union Cabinet meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, reported India Today, citing government sources.

The bonus is aimed at rewarding employees based on their performance and productivity metrics. The government is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Once approved, the bonus will provide a major financial boost to thousands of railway employees across the nation ahead of the festive season. The bonus means higher disposable income to buy durable goods, electronics, and other items, which will in turn help in providing a thrust to the economic activity.

In 2024, around 11 lakh employees reportedly received the bonus.

(It is a developing story)