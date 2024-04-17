Disturbing VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Boy Tied To Pole, Thrashed Overnight For 'Stealing' Biscuit Worth ₹2 In UP's Shravasti

Screenshot from the video showing a 10-year-old boy tied to a pole and thrashed for 'stealing' Rs 2 biscuit | News State

A video from UP's Shravasti that went viral on social media showed a 10-year-old boy punished severely for allegedly "stealing and eating a biscuit worth Rs 2". The shopkeeper, upon learning that the boy had eaten biscuit from his shop without paying, tied up the hands and legs of the boy to a pole and thrashed him.

Shockingly, no one came forward to help the boy when he was beaten up mercilessly by the shopkeeper and three other people. They merely stood as spectators.

When the video of the incident went viral and police learnt about it, a case was filed against the shopkeeper and the shopkeeper was arrested. The incident took place in Balapur area of Shravasti.

Child beaten brutally for stealing biscuits worth Rs 2

The child was punched and kicked by the shopkeeper, Baburam and three other people. The shopkeeper also tied the boy to a pole and left him there for the night where the boy spent all night hungry and crying for help.

The child kept crying for help all night but in vain. No one came forward to help the boy who was thrashed and tied to a pole.

However, the boy managed to free himself later and ran away. When police learnt about the incident, the shopkeeper was booked and arrested.

The police are also looking for the 10-year-old boy who was thrashed. The boy has not been located and police are questioning the shopkeeper who thrashed the boy and meted out the harsh punishment to him.

Shocking details

Shocking details emerged from the video such as the fact that none of the people came forward or even tried to save the boy from the disturbing punishment. Had it not been for the video going viral, those responsible for ill-treating the boy would have gone scot-free.