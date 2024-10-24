Digital Arrest Scam Exposed LIVE On Video: Gujarati Man Smartly Records Scammer In Police Uniform On WhatsApp Call; Know Full Story

A person shared a video and live recorded a "digital arrest scam" laying bare the modus operandi used by such scamsters. The video shows a fake cop set up a fake "police station" only to defraud the person on the call. The fake cop claimed he was calling from Alambag police station in Lucknow and that he was taking the statement of the person who recorded the entire audio call. The SI identifies himself as Sunil Kumar Mishra.

"First I received a call from an unknown number informing me that my mobile numbers would be blocked in the next 4 hours as they were being used for harassment and financial fraud. Scammers make this call in the name of Telecom regularity of India," the user who shared the video said in the caption.

The fake cop said that the complainant was from Gujarat and that the complainant Vijay's id card was misused and a purchase made by misusing his id card.

He then asked the man to inform about his location and identify himself. The man recording the video then confirms that his name is Vijay Gajera and that he is based in Gujarat.

"After receiving a WhatsApp call, I found a scammer in a police uniform and set up like a police station. This is why most people start to believe that this is a real police case. Watch this clip to learn how they started," the caption explained.

The fake cop then forces the man to show his Aadhaar card. "In the next step, they start to inquire about my Aadhar Card and how we should use it to prevent it from being used illegally!" he says.

"Next, they told me to reach the Lucknow police station in UP in 12 hours or register my statement on WhatsApp video call. Any normal person will choose the second option. As I wanted to record this scam, I behaved like a dumb and afraid person!"

"To Ensure nobody was with me, he told me to show a 360-degree view with my back camera! He didn't know that I am his father!"

The Fake Cop Tries To Entangle The Man

"He politely gave instructions on guidelines for using an Aadhar Card and Meanwhile, they printed a document in the name of the Supreme Court and TRI to give it a more real look!," the X post explains.

"Here is the fake letter in which they used my name and Aadhar card number, which they asked me for at the beginning of this call, but they still made a spelling mistake! Kya Scammer Banenge ye log!"

"Next step is very interesting, he used walky talky to inquire about me in the police headqouter! His tone changed, and he started to threaten me after the headquarter informed him to arrest me!"

"They found my connection with Nawab Malik in a money laundering case! Actually, this is a trick to know how many bank accounts you have and how much money you have in them so they can clean it!"

After Aadhaar, Scamster Inquires About UPI Apps And Net Banking Details

"Next, he started to inquire about whether I use UPI apps or net banking so they can use this mode to transfer the amount. In the End, the scammer police officer gives this case to DCP. He informed me that I needed to transfer all the money I had in my bank accounts, which would be returned if I was found innocent, and they would give me a certificate!" the post read.

"The last part is ‘A’ rated, so I am not posting it here I request you all to share this thread maximum because every day innocent people are being targeted and losing their life money in a single day. Only awareness can help to stop this," the person concludes the video stating why he engaged the fraudster in the first place, exhorting people to be careful of such fraudsters.